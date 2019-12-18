Feinstein on House Impeachment Vote, Senate Impartiality

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on today’s House impeachment vote:

“By approving two articles of impeachment, the House of Representatives has moved this process to the Senate for trial.

“I served in the Senate during the Clinton presidency, and his impeachment was a very sobering experience. Only three times in our country’s history has a president been impeached, and the weight of history falls heavily on these decisions.

“When the trial begins, each of us will swear an oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ To me, that means objectively reviewing the information presented and making an informed judgment. That’s why it’s so important that the facts are laid out before the Senate.

“The Constitution and the people of America expect and deserve an impartial but informed jury.”

