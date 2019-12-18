Feinstein Announces $2.9 Billion for China Lake Reconstruction

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today announced $2.9 billion in federal funding for rebuilding efforts at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake following significant damage from two major earthquakes earlier this year.

“I’m pleased to see much-needed funding in the final appropriations bills for the reconstruction of China Lake,” Senator Feinstein said. “China Lake is home to one-of-a-kind capabilities for our military, with weapons testing and research that can’t be replicated elsewhere. Its reconstruction is also vital to the nearby community of Ridgecrest. China Lake simply must be rebuilt.

“I thank the Senate and House Appropriations Committees for including this funding and the Navy for keeping Congress updated on its needs as it assesses damage to the installation. I’d also like to thank Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden for her fine advocacy and work to get this done.”

Background:

China Lake was the epicenter of two major earthquakes in July that severely damaged the installation and the City of Ridgecrest.

Earlier this month, Feinstein led a bipartisan letter urging her Senate colleagues to fulfill the Navy’s requests for funds to rebuild China Lake.

The annual National Defense Authorization Act included $1.1 billion in emergency repairs at China Lake.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake currently employs more than 4,000 civilian and military personnel.

