Feinstein Supports Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Senate advancing the nomination of Representative Deb Haaland to be Secretary of the Department of the Interior:

“California is defined in large part by the beauty of our public lands and our natural resources. From the majestic Mojave Desert to the depths of Lake Tahoe to our coastal waters teeming with aquatic life, how we protect these lands is vital to the future of our state.

“That’s why I strongly support the nomination of Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior.

“She has shown herself to be a champion for the conservation of public lands. She is a committed supporter for the promotion of clean energy. And I believe she will be a strong partner in our work to protect vulnerable species, promote habitat restoration and implement clean water initiatives.

“California has more than 23 million acres of public lands that are managed by the Department of the Interior. We need a strong, responsible and transparent individual leading the Interior Department, and I believe Deb Haaland is that person.

“I’m pleased the Senate advanced her nomination today – the first-ever Native American Cabinet member – and I look forward to working closely with her after she is confirmed next week.”

