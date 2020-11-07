Feinstein: Biden, Harris Will Heal Nation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the projection that Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States:

“I couldn’t be more happy for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – and more importantly for our country.

“The election of Joe and Kamala is the first step on the long path toward healing our nation and bridging the partisan divide that has grown over the past four years.

“I couldn’t be more proud of Kamala Harris, the first woman and second person of color on a winning presidential ticket. Our country has come so far in the 28 years since I was elected to the Senate, and I’m glad we have women like Kamala to break through those final glass ceilings.

“We saw democracy in action this week. In the midst of a pandemic that continues to shake our nation, more than 150 million Americans cast ballots. And while it took a few days to be sure in the results, it was worth the wait.

“I look forward to getting to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris on an agenda that will lift all Americans and bring our country back together.”

###