Feinstein Statement on Passing of Feminist Majority Foundation Chair Peg Yorkin

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Peg Yorkin, co-founder and chair of the Feminist Majority Foundation:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Peg Yorkin, co-founder and chair of the Feminist Majority Foundation. Our country lost a feminist icon, but I lost a dear friend.

“Peg played a significant role in my first election to the Senate. The foundation was backing women candidates around the country. Her support proved instrumental, helping elect four women to the Senate – including Senator Boxer and myself in California – in the ‘Year of the Woman.’

“It breaks my heart to know we’ve lost such a powerful leader who helped secure so-much progress for women around the world. However, I take comfort in knowing that her work will continue in the millions of women she helped empower.”

