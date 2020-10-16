Feinstein Statement on California Wildfire Disaster Declaration

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the president’s approval of California’s request for a major disaster declaration for Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Mendocino, San Bernardino, San Diego and Siskiyou counties:

“President Trump made the right decision by reversing course and deciding to approve Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration in seven counties dealing with the effects of severe wildfires. This declaration will give residents access to much-needed resources and services and I was glad to support the request.

“More than 4 million acres have already burned and five of the state’s 20 largest fires by acreage have occurred this year. We’re well on our way to another record-breaking season with the potential for still more fires this year.

“I’ll keep working to make sure California has everything it needs to rebuild after this year’s destructive fires.”

In September, Senators Feinstein and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) sent a letter to President Trump urging him to expeditiously grant Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration.

