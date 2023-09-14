Feinstein Statement on Blocking Military Officer Promotions

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the more than 300 military officers whose promotions have been blocked in the Senate:

“Blocking the promotions of more than 300 of our highest-ranking military officers over an unrelated administration policy regarding access to abortion is threatening our national security.

“These holds are being felt across the military, affecting mission readiness and putting a strain on military families. We do not have a Senate-confirmed head for the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. At the end of the month, we will also be left without a chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when General Milley’s term ends.

“And in California, there are 15 nominations being held up for key positions at military installations in our state, including the vice chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, the commander of Naval Air Forces and the commanding general of 1st Marine Expeditionary Force. This has to stop now.

“Unless these holds are released, there is no practical path forward to fill these positions. If the Senate is forced to vote on each nomination individually, it would take more than 700 hours of floor time according to a recent report.

“Our military officers deserve better than this. It’s time to release the holds and allow these men and women who have severed honorably to receive the promotions they’ve earned.”

###