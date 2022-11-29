Feinstein, Padilla on U.S. Attorney Nominee Ismail Ramsey

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today released the following joint statement on the nomination of Ismail J. Ramsey to be the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California:

“President Biden has nominated an outstanding individual to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California. Ismail Ramsey brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the job and he is extremely well qualified for the position.

“Ramsey knows the issues facing the district, having served as an assistant U.S. attorney from 1999 to 2003. As an Air Force veteran, he has demonstrated a commitment to public service. He has also worked in private practice, including as a founding partner of his Berkeley law firm.

“We look forward to working with our Judiciary Committee colleagues to swiftly confirm his nomination.”

Ismail J. Ramsey: Nominee for United States Attorney for the Northern District of California

Ismail J. Ramsey is a founding partner of Ramsey & Ehrlich LLP in Berkeley, Calif., where he has worked since 2006.

Ramsey previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California from 1999 to 2003. From 1997 to 1999 and 2003 to 2005, he was an associate at Keker & Van Nest LLP in San Francisco, California.

Ramsey served as a law clerk for then-Chief Judge Harry T. Edwards on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from 1996 to 1997. Ramsey received his J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1996, his M.B.A from the University of California at Berkeley in 1996, and his A.B. from Harvard College in 1989. Ramsey is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

###