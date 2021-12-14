Senate Passes Feinstein, Grassley Bill to Combat Rising Methamphetamine Abuse

Washington—The Senate last night passed the Methamphetamine Response Act of 2021, legislation introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). The bill designates methamphetamine as an emerging drug threat and directs the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to implement a plan to address the rising use of methamphetamine.

“I thank my Senate colleagues on the passage of this important legislation to address the rising problem of methamphetamine abuse,” said Senator Feinstein. “A recent study by the National Institutes of Health found that methamphetamine-related overdose deaths nearly tripled from 2015-2019. By designating this dangerous drug as an emerging threat, we’ll be able to better address this problem with a whole-of-government approach.”

“For years, meth has taken lives and destroyed families across America, particularly in the Midwest. Though this drug is not new, drug traffickers are finding new and harmful ways to increase meth’s potency and distribution, spiking overdose rates. By declaring meth an emerging drug threat, our bill helps law enforcement better respond to the challenges presented by drug traffickers’ evolving tactics, and urges our federal partners to continue to prioritize a response and strategy to address the meth crisis. I’m grateful for the Senate’s action to advance this important bipartisan bill, and the House should pass it without delay,” Grassley said.

What the bill does:

Declares methamphetamine an emerging drug threat, as defined in section 702 of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 1998.

Requires ONDCP to develop, implement and make public, within 90 days of enactment, a national emerging threats response plan that is specific to methamphetamine, in accordance with section 709(d) of the Office of National Drug Control Policy Reauthorization Act of 1998.

The ONDCP plan must be updated annually and include the following:

An assessment of the methamphetamine threat, including the current availability of, and demand for the drug, and evidence-based prevention and treatment programs, as well as law enforcement programs;

Short- and long-term goals, including those focused on supply and demand reduction, and on expanding the availability and effectiveness of treatment and prevention programs;

Performance measures pertaining to the plan’s goals;

The level of funding needed to implement the plan; and

An implementation strategy, goals, and objectives for a media campaign.

Background:

Senator Grassley currently serves as co-chair of the Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control. Senator Feinstein is the immediate past co-chair.

The Methamphetamine Response Act passed the Senate in November 2020, but did not pass the House before the end of the congressional session. The bill was reintroduced in March 2021.

Senators Feinstein and Grassley wrote an op-ed in July 2021 discussing strategies to address rising drug abuse and overdoses. Senator Feinstein also wrote an op-ed in December 2020 about the rising use of methamphetamines.

