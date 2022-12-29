Feinstein, Padilla Announce $400 Million Grant for Golden Gate Bridge Seismic Retrofit

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today announced a $400 million grant will be awarded to the Golden Gate Bridge seismic retrofit project through the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program.

When complete, the Golden Gate Bridge retrofit will ensure the bridge can withstand a “maximum credible event,” including a catastrophic earthquake. The multi-year bridge retrofit is currently in its final phase.

Senators Feinstein and Padilla in April called on the Transportation Department to ensure that seismic retrofit projects were eligible for funding from the Bridge Investment Program.

“The Golden Gate Bridge is a critical transportation link in the Bay Area with more than 40 million vehicle crossings each year and an iconic landmark that represents San Francisco,” Senator Feinstein said. “Modernizing our state’s transportation infrastructure – incentivizing electric vehicles, improving transit hubs, deploying zero-emission buses and safeguarding our roads and bridges – is a critical part of keeping our economy growing, and I’m proud to have worked with Senator Padilla to secure this vital grant.”

“I am proud to have worked with Senator Feinstein to secure $400 million for the Golden Gate Bridge’s seismic retrofit project,” Senator Padilla said. “This funding will protect one of California’s most iconic landmarks – which provides breathtaking views to tourists from around the world and helps thousands of commuters get to and from work each day. It’s not a matter of if but when the next big earthquake will happen, so it is critical to get ahead of seismic retrofitting to keep everyone who uses the Golden Gate Bridge safe.”

Bridge Investment Program funds are intended to “replace, rehabilitate, preserve, or protect” highway bridges and were included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bill passed by Congress and signed into law in 2021.

