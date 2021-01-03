Feinstein: Trump Efforts to Overturn Election Results ‘Deplorable’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the phone call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger:

“The recorded phone call released today by the Washington Post shows that President Trump is continuing his brazen struggle to overturn the 2020 election results, in this case by threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger if he fails to manufacture votes for a Trump victory.

“Not only is pressuring election officials against the law, threatening Raffensperger if he doesn’t comply with Trump’s wishes borders on extortion. I applaud Secretary of State Raffensperger for not backing down from these threats and telling the president in no uncertain terms that he is wrong.

“The president was joined on this call by his chief of staff and other Republican officials, yet no one took any action to stop it. This apparent conspiracy to overturn the democratically elected president, Joe Biden, is deplorable and will be defeated.

“I look forward to the certification of President-elect Biden’s election win on Wednesday. I remain hopeful that the Republican senators and representatives who said they will protest the results – now, in the face of all evidence to the contrary – will come to their senses. Joe Biden won the election, period. It’s time to recognize that fact and send Donald Trump off to the next phase of his life.”

###