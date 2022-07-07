Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $100 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Upgrade California Airports

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein joined Senator Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) today to announce that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide $94.6 million to help improve terminals and related infrastructure at the Los Angeles International, San Diego International, Norman Y. Mineta San José International and Long Beach airports. This investment is thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Feinstein and Padilla voted to pass last year.

“I am proud to announce the latest investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will provide nearly $100 million to California airports,” Senator Padilla said. “This new funding will move construction projects forward to modernize and improve the accessibility of some of our largest airports, and create good-paying jobs. This is a win for Californians and the millions who come from around the world each year to visit the Golden State.”

“The bipartisan infrastructure law continues to deliver big wins for Californians. The funding announced today will help modernize and improve several of California’s major airports – infrastructure that is critical to providing safe and reliable transportation while sustaining our state’s economic growth,” said Senator Feinstein.

This new discretionary funding announced today will support the following projects:

$50 million to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for the reconstruction and modernization of its terminal roadway system, including the reconfiguration of LAX’s Central Terminal Area entrance.

$24 million to San Diego International Airport (SAN) for the demolition of existing the Terminal 1 and construction of a new Terminal 1, including roadway and walkway improvements.

$10 million to Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) to improve accessibility and compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

(ADA). $10.6 million to Long Beach Airport (LGB) for the reconstruction of terminal roadways that date back to the 1990s and improved ADA accessibility.

Feinstein and Padilla announced last December that 167 airports across California would receive more than $294 million from the first installment of formula airport infrastructure grant funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The FAA will allocate an additional $12 billion nationwide in airport infrastructure improvements over the next several years. Funding will help airports make upgrades like runway and taxiway renovations, increase cargo capacity, upgrade terminal facilities and safety enhancements.

