Feinstein to Trump: Stop Inciting Supporters to Commit Violence

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol:

“Today’s actions by Trump supporters and the president himself were truly unworthy of our nation. It’s a dark day that will take a long time and a lot of work to overcome.

“Donald Trump is responsible for this madness. He told supporters he would march with them to the Capitol, then abandoned his unruly mob and escaped to the White House, unleashing unchecked chaos that endangered many lives and reportedly left at least one person shot.

“The conspiracies need to stop. The 13 Republican senators engaged in protests against certification of Joe Biden’s victory need to stand down. These actions do nothing more than foster serious division, all for personal political gain.

“Above all, President Trump must stop inciting people to violence with false claims of election fraud, actions at this point that border on insurrection. He had his day in court. In more than 60 cases, judge after judge found no evidence of voter fraud. The election is over, Mr. President. Stop working to destroy our democracy.”

###