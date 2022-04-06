Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $2 Billion in Transit Funding for California

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will provide more than $1.9 billion to California over the next year to invest in transit projects across the state. This is part of an investment of more than $20 billion this fiscal year in transit across the United States, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Feinstein and Padilla voted to pass last year.

“The Federal Transit Administration will provide California nearly $2 billion from the fiscal year 2022 spending bill for priority transportation projects across the state. California has long been a leader in the transition to greener forms of transportation, and this investment will help keep California on the right track in its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Senator Feinstein said.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering a historic boost to California’s transit agencies,” Senator Padilla said. “This increased funding will improve the reliability and safety of public transportation across the state—from our big cities to smaller rural communities. Investing in the buses, trains, and ferries Californians rely on every day will make commutes smoother, reduce pollution, and better connect our neighborhoods.”

This funding will help transit agencies address their repair backlogs, modernize bus and railcar fleets, and transition to new technologies to address the climate crisis. These upgrades will support the expansion of U.S. manufacturing due to Buy America requirements that apply to steel, iron and other materials used in public transportation projects that receive federal assistance.

All FY22 FTA funding Apportionments Tables are available here. The FTA has also launched a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law information hub.

###