Feinstein Welcomes State Designation of Joshua Trees as Endangered Species

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the vote by the California Fish and Game Commission to advance the Western Joshua Tree’s candidacy as a “threatened species” under the California Endangered Species Act:

“I’m pleased the California Fish and Game Commission has voted to protect the Western Joshua Tree as a ‘threatened species’ under the California Endangered Species Act. Today’s vote is a decisive step toward protecting this majestic desert icon for generations to come.

“These plants are extremely vulnerable to climate change and a recent study found they could be extinct by the end of the century if we don’t take action. The California desert is one of the few places on Earth where these Joshua Trees grow, so protection under the state’s Endangered Species Act is an important step.

“I’d also like to thank the County of San Bernardino for working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and other stakeholders to develop a regional plan that elevates the conservation of the beloved Western Joshua Tree while minimizing the impact on local homeowners and businesses.”

Earlier this year, Feinstein wrote to the California Fish and Game Commission in support designating the Western Joshua Tree as an endangered species. In August of last year, Feinstein objected to the Trump administration’s decision to not list Joshua Trees as an endangered species.

