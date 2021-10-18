Feinstein Statement on the Passing of Colin Powell

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the death of General Colin Powell:

“My deepest condolences to Alma Powell and the Powell family on the passing of General Colin Powell. He was truly a great statesman and a man of deep integrity.

“His life gave inspiration to millions. Rising from humble roots in New York as the son of Jamaican immigrants, he became the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the culmination of a 35-year military career. And he was the first African-American Secretary of State, a position he held for four years.

“I hope that people will reflect on Colin Powell’s passing and remember a man who served his country with compassion and honor.”

