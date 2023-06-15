Feinstein on Republican Governors Sending Migrants to California

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) sent a busload of migrants to Los Angeles:

“It’s reprehensible that Republican governors are callously sending migrants, including families with minors, to California just to score cheap political points with their base.

“Many of these families are fleeing horrendous conditions in their home countries. They deserve to be met with compassion while seeking asylum, not to be treated as political pawns.

“Despite Governor Abbott’s claim, sending migrants from one border state to another will do nothing to alleviate the situation at the border. I’m proud to see California stepping up to help these families as they arrive.

“I encourage the Biden administration to continue to investigate these flights and bus trips to see if any laws are being broken. This cruelty is beneath us as Americans, and one way or another, it must stop.”

