Feinstein, Padilla, Huffman, Chu Introduce Bill Making Water Efficiency Improvement Rebates Non-Taxable

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla and Representatives Jared Huffman and Judy Chu (all D-Calif.) today introduced the Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act, a bill that would make rebates that homeowners receive from water utilities for water conservation and water runoff management improvements to their homes exempt from federal taxes.

In California, 50 counties are now under a state of emergency due to drought. According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the Department of Agriculture and NOAA, 72 percent of the West faces severe drought and 26 percent faces exceptional drought.

Water utilities around the country, especially in drought-prone areas like California, are increasingly offering rebates and incentives to homeowners who make investments to reduce their water use, reduce stormwater runoff and ease the strain on public infrastructure.

“We need to do all we can to combat severe drought in California and across the West. That’s why California issues rebates to homeowners who work to improve their homes’ water efficiency,” said Senator Feinstein. “Unfortunately, homeowners must pay income taxes on these rebates under current law. That needs to change so more Californians will invest in these critical water efficiency home improvements.”

“As California continues to experience severe drought, it’s important that we support homeowners who invest in technologies to reduce their water consumption, not penalize them with additional federal income taxes,” Senator Padilla said. “The Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act is a simple step to reduce water usage and encourage homeowners to take the initiative to conserve our limited water supply.”

“Water scarcity has been a challenge for generations, but 2021 has brought unfathomable shortages threatening the lives of folks up and down California. At a time like this, Congress must act to ensure the federal government is not an obstacle to local and state efforts to conserve water and make our communities more resilient in the face of climate change,” said Representative Huffman. “The Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act is a smart solution to ensure our constituents are not taxed for improving their water footprint, and will make it easier for property owners to make the switch to water-saving technologies.”

“With states like California in the grips of an historic drought, it is crucial that Americans get help to make water-smart investments to reduce their water use. As a Member of the Ways and Means Committee, I believe our federal tax code should encourage, not penalize, these investments. That is why I am proud to join Representative Huffman and Senators Feinstein and Padilla in introducing the Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act. This bill will remove the federal tax burden on water conservation rebates and help more Americans to lower their water use, reduce stormwater runoff, and help states like California to preserve our water resources,” said Representative Chu.

The Water Conservation Rebate Tax Parity Act clarifies that these rebates are not taxable income but rather an effort to defray up-front consumer costs for a public benefit.

Encouraging residents to reduce water usage by installing “gray water” capture systems or purchasing new water-efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures can provide significant water yield benefits, protecting public health, the environment and local economies. These rebates provide a net benefit to the public and utilities.

The bill would ensure that the IRS treats water conservation rebates in the same manner as the agency treats non-taxable energy conservation rebates including insulation, Energy Star-certified windows and doors and energy efficient appliances.

