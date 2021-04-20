Feinstein Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd:

“The entire nation saw the tragic murder of George Floyd on television. This verdict is an opportunity to show all Americans that police must be held accountable for their actions.

“We are once again reminded of people like Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Walter Scott in South Carolina, Stephon Clark in California, Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and too many others who lost their lives to police brutality.

“I have great respect for law enforcement, but I always believe there must be transparency and accountability. The trial and today’s verdict is a step in that direction.”

