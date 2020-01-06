Feinstein: Senate Should Subpoena Bolton

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on a subpoena of former National Security Advisor John Bolton:

“Given John Bolton’s willingness to appear before the Senate, I can see no reason not to call on him to testify. As President Trump’s national security advisor, he had firsthand knowledge of the president’s actions and thinking with respect to Ukraine.

“In fact, if the Senate is to engage in a fair trial, it makes absolute sense to subpoena Mr. Bolton and the three other witnesses requested by Leader Schumer (Mick Mulvaney, Michael Duffey and Robert Blair) as well as documents that have so far been withheld from Congress.

“The Senate’s duty is to conduct a fair trial, and we should take all steps at our disposal to see that we’re able to do so.”

