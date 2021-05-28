Feinstein Statement on Failed Vote to Create Bipartisan January 6 Commission

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate failed to pass legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol:

“It’s tremendously disappointing that Senate Republicans blocked a measure that would have allowed the Senate to debate the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The greatness of our country comes in part from our willingness to recognize when something goes horribly wrong and confront it head-on. We take a critical look at what occurred to make sure it can never happen again.

“Our country and our democracy deserve a full, honest review of the mob violence that left five dead and more than 140 injured. By blocking this bill, which had already passed the House, Senate Republicans are signaling that a violent assault on the Capitol is not worth bipartisan review.

“Even worse, by preventing a full investigation of the January 6 attack – what happened on the ground, what motivated the attack and gaps in intelligence operations and law enforcement preparation and response – we increase the likelihood of another insurrection in the future.

“I thank my six Senate Republican colleagues who voted in favor of this bill. To those who voted against it, I encourage you to take a deep look into why you voted as you did. Our country and our democracy deserve better.”

