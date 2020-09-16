Feinstein Speaks on Wildfire Bill During Energy and Natural Resources Committee Hearing

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today spoke before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to consider the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act. This bipartisan bill, introduced by Feinstein and Steve Daines (R-Mont.), would help protect communities from catastrophic wildfires by implementing wildfire mitigation projects, sustaining healthier forests that are more resilient to climate change and providing important energy and retrofitting assistance to businesses and residences to mitigate future risks from wildfire.