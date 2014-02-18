Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Prevention

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Visit the CDC's coronavirus information page for more tips on prevention.

Information for travellers who have recently returned from China

Watch for any changes in your health for 14 days after leaving China.

If you get a fever or develop a cough or difficulty breathing during this 14-day period, avoid contact with others. Call your doctor or healthcare provider to tell them about your symptoms and your recent travel. They will provide further instruction about steps to take before your medical visit to help to reduce the risk that you will spread your illness to other people in the office or waiting room, if that is what has made you sick.

Don’t travel while you are sick.

Visit the CDC's page for travellers who have recently returned from China for more information.

Travel to and from China

The State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for all travel to China.

American citizens currently in China are advised to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and provide emergency contact information.

U.S. citizens in China who are seeking to return to the United States and are in possession of valid passports should contact CoronaVirusEmergencyUSC@State.gov with the information listed below. There is no need to call to confirm receipt of your email; you will be contacted. Individuals who avail themselves of this transport will be subject to CDC screening, health observation, and monitoring requirements.

Full name:

U.S. passport number:

DOB:

Gender:

Email Address:

Phone Number:

Chinese Visa Type, Number, and Expiration Date:

U.S. citizens can also contact U.S. Embassy Beijing:

U.S. Embassy Beijing

No. 55 An Jia Lou Road

Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600

China

Telephone: +(86)(10) 8531-4000

Emergencies: +(86)(10) 8531-4000

Fax: +(86)(10) 8531-3300

Email: BeijingACS@state.gov

Website: https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/

U.S. Consulate in Chengdu

4 Lingshiguan Road

Chengdu, Sichuan 610041

China

Switchboard: (86-28) 8558 3992

U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou

Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town

(near Exit B1 of the Zhujiang New Town subway station, Line 3 and Line 5)

Tianhe District

Guangzhou, China

Phone: 020-3814-5000



U.S. Consulate in Shanghai

1469 Huai Hai Zhong Road

(Near Wulumuqi Nan Lu)

200031 Shanghai China

Tel: (86-21) 6433-6880



U.S. Consulate in Shenyang

52, 14th Wei Road, Heping District

110003 China

Tel [86] (24) 2322-1198



U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan

New World International Trade Tower I

No. 568, Jianshe Avenue

Hankou, Wuhan 430022

Tel: 027-8555-7791

If you have any questions, concerns or difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak, I encourage you to contact my office for assistance:

United States Senate

331 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20510

Phone: (202) 224-3841

Fax: (202) 228-3954

TTY/TDD: (202) 224-2501