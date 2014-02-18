Coronavirus
Prevention
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Visit the CDC's coronavirus information page for more tips on prevention.
Information for travellers who have recently returned from China
- Watch for any changes in your health for 14 days after leaving China.
- If you get a fever or develop a cough or difficulty breathing during this 14-day period, avoid contact with others. Call your doctor or healthcare provider to tell them about your symptoms and your recent travel. They will provide further instruction about steps to take before your medical visit to help to reduce the risk that you will spread your illness to other people in the office or waiting room, if that is what has made you sick.
- Don’t travel while you are sick.
Visit the CDC's page for travellers who have recently returned from China for more information.
Travel to and from China
The State Department has issued a Level 4: Do Not Travel warning for all travel to China.
American citizens currently in China are advised to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and provide emergency contact information.
U.S. citizens in China who are seeking to return to the United States and are in possession of valid passports should contact CoronaVirusEmergencyUSC@State.gov with the information listed below. There is no need to call to confirm receipt of your email; you will be contacted. Individuals who avail themselves of this transport will be subject to CDC screening, health observation, and monitoring requirements.
U.S. citizens can also contact U.S. Embassy Beijing:
U.S. Embassy Beijing
No. 55 An Jia Lou Road
Chaoyang District, Beijing 100600
China
Telephone: +(86)(10) 8531-4000
Emergencies: +(86)(10) 8531-4000
Fax: +(86)(10) 8531-3300
Email: BeijingACS@state.gov
Website: https://china.usembassy-china.org.cn/
U.S. Consulate in Chengdu
4 Lingshiguan Road
Chengdu, Sichuan 610041
China
Switchboard: (86-28) 8558 3992
U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou
Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town
(near Exit B1 of the Zhujiang New Town subway station, Line 3 and Line 5)
Tianhe District
Guangzhou, China
Phone: 020-3814-5000
U.S. Consulate in Shanghai
1469 Huai Hai Zhong Road
(Near Wulumuqi Nan Lu)
200031 Shanghai China
Tel: (86-21) 6433-6880
U.S. Consulate in Shenyang
52, 14th Wei Road, Heping District
110003 China
Tel [86] (24) 2322-1198
U.S. Consulate General in Wuhan
New World International Trade Tower I
No. 568, Jianshe Avenue
Hankou, Wuhan 430022
Tel: 027-8555-7791
If you have any questions, concerns or difficulties due to the coronavirus outbreak, I encourage you to contact my office for assistance:
United States Senate
331 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20510
Phone: (202) 224-3841
Fax: (202) 228-3954
TTY/TDD: (202) 224-2501