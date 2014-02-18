Assistance for Californians affected by the coronavirus

Information for Californians trying to return to the United States

If you or a loved one needs assistance returning to the United States from abroad, the State Department recommends taking the following actions:

• Contact airlines directly to schedule return flights to the United States as soon as possible.

• Contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, or call the State Department assistance call center:

o From the U.S. & Canada: 1-888-407-4747

o From overseas: +1 202-501-4444

• Enroll at STEP.state.gov to receive the latest updates from the embassy

• Visit travel.state.gov for the latest travel advisories and other guidance regarding COVID-19 for U.S. citizens abroad.

• Follow the advice of the CDC and local health authorities.

• Monitor the State Department's COVID-19 website.

If, after taking these steps, you still require assistance, please fill out our privacy release form online (including full name, date of birth, and passport number of person trying to return to the U.S.) and submit signed forms to casework@feinstein.senate.gov.

If your case is an emergency, please call my San Francisco office at 415-393-0707.

Assistance for Californians having problems with federal benefits

If you have been unable to resolve your federal benefits problem directly with the agency involved, my office may be able to offer additional assistance. Contact my office by filling out our privacy release form online and submitting signed forms to casework@feinstein.senate.gov.

If your case is an emergency, please call my San Francisco office at 415-393-0707.