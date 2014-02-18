COVID-19 Vaccine Information

Am I eligible to receive the vaccine?

California has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines and is priortizing certain groups according to criteria such as age and risk as determined by public health experts. For more information on how California is prioritizing vaccinations, click HERE.

Click here to see if you are currently eligible to be vaccinated in California or to sign up for a notification when you become eligible.

Healthcare workers and individuals 65+ near San Francisco, Los Angeles, or San Diego Counties can book appointments immediately through the myturn.ca.gov pilot or by calling 833-422-4255. Online appointment scheduling for other groups and residents of other counties will be available soon.

Additionaly, you can call 833-422-4255 to check your eligiblity for the vaccine. If you’re not currently eligible, you can also sign up to be notified when it’s you are.

What do I do it I'm eligible?

If you qualify to receive a vaccine at this time, the California Department of Public Health eligibility checker will give you information on your nearest vaccination center and contact details to set up an appointment.

If you live in or near San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego, you may also be able to schedule a vaccinination appointment directly on the eligibility checker.

Where do I go to get a vaccine?

You must have an appontment to receive a vaccine. Please don't just show up at a vaccine site. Information on your nearest vaccination site and how to make an appointment will be provided to you once you become eligible on the California Department of Public Health site HERE.

Why should I get vaccinated?

COVID-19 vaccines are meant to prevent you from getting COVID-19 and from spreading it to others. However, we still don't know how well COVID-19 vaccines prevent us from spreading the virus to others, so even once you get vaccinated you should continue to do your part and keep wearing a mask and practice physical distancing. Read more at CDC’s Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine.

Is the vaccine safe?

COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the FDA have been shown to be safe and effective in clinical trials. The first two vaccines are up to 95% effectiveness against a person becoming ill with COVID-19. The U.S. vaccine safety system ensures that all vaccines are as safe as possible. Learn how the federal government is working to ensure the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

I’ve already had COVID-19, should I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. At this time, we do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19.

Current status of vaccinations in California

The following information has been provided by the California Department of Public Health to track vaccinations.