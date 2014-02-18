Inauguration Tickets

When is the Inauguration?

The 59th Inaugural Ceremonies will take place on January 20th, 2021 on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Who distributes tickets?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) distributes tickets to members of the 117th Congress for the ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol and members can distribute tickets to constituents.

How many tickets does each congressional office get?

Due to the global pandemic, the ticket distribution process is being assessed by JCCIC. At this time, we do not know how many tickets, if any, congressional offices will be given for distribution.

How can I get tickets to attend the 59th Inauguration if they become available?

We do not yet know how many tickets, if any, our office will recieve for distribution. However, we are currently taking constituent ticket requests in the event we are alotted tickets. If you are a California resident and would like to request tickets, please create an account and fill out the form here.

Additional Information

You must be a current California resident to requests tickets through our office for the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Ticket requests will greatly exceed supply, but we will do our best to distribute them to as many constituents as possible.

Providing us your requests does not guarantee that you will receive tickets.

Tickets will be for standing room only. Due to large crowds, heightened security, and the length of the ceremony, ticket-holders attending the event should plan to be standing outside in winter weather conditions for several hours.

Washington winters are cold. Be prepared for cold weather. Temperatures on January 20th in Washington have run from an average low of 28°F to an average high of 43°F.

Security measures will be in place and taken very seriously. Be prepared to go through layers of safety measures, including metal detectors and having bags checked. Security requires ticket holders to arrive hours early, carrying no seats or large bags.

Transportation options will be limited. Due to street closures around the Capitol Grounds and massive crowds using public transit, be prepared to walk several blocks and to wait in long lines.

Tickets are free of charge and may not be sold. The tickets allow access to specific sections of the Capitol Grounds. There will be a large section on the National Mall (past 4th Street) for which no tickets are required and that will be accessible to the general public.

Accessibility services are provided in each ticketed section and upon entering the section will be available by request to the Accessibility Services Representative.

The Presidential Inauguration is a National Special Security Event and the Inaugural tickets will contain security features. No one will be admitted to the ticketed areas of the Inaugural ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol without an authorized inaugural ticket.